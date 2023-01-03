Short Interest in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Declines By 19.9%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,880,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 28,550,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Cano Health Stock Down 18.2 %

Shares of NYSE CANO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,495,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,207,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $553.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. grew its position in Cano Health by 47.7% during the second quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lumina Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 53.8% during the third quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cano Health by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cano Health Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on CANO. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

