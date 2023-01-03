Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Decreases By 18.5%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 94,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,529,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. 27,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $267.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.43). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.