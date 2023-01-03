Short Interest in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Increases By 10.7%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CIRCOR International Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CIR traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 116,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $191.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

