Short Interest in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Increases By 10.7%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CIRCOR International Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE CIR traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 116,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $191.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.