Short Interest in Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Declines By 11.1%

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coherent by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Coherent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Shares of IIVIP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.35. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,155. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.98 and a 200 day moving average of $185.13. Coherent has a 1-year low of $141.47 and a 1-year high of $305.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

