Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Decreases By 14.2%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,324,200 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 2,707,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,106.8 days.

Dollarama Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLMAF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.22.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

