Short Interest in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Drops By 16.2%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.
Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of EWTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Edgewise Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -0.26.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
