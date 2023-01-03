Short Interest in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Drops By 16.2%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of EWTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Edgewise Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -0.26.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,493,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,386 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $6,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after buying an additional 525,277 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 411,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 95.1% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 695,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 339,209 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

