Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Declines By 10.3%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSEW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,293. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

