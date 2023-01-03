Short Interest in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Rises By 7.8%

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $530,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

