Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Rises By 7.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. 3,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,016. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $37.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

