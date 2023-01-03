Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Rises By 7.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ FTXO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. 3,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,016. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $37.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.
