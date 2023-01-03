Short Interest in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Drops By 10.6%

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,500 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 631,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 125.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.67.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FSV stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $123.08. 2,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,836. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.20. FirstService has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $199.07. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

