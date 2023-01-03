Short Interest in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW) Drops By 24.0%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXWW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.