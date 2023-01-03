Short Interest in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Rises By 11.0%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 556,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. 181,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,393. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.
In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,543 shares of company stock worth $266,663. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
