Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Declines By 15.4%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance
JETMF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 76,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.67.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
