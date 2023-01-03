Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Declines By 15.4%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JETMF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 76,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.67.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets.

