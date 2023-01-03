Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Declines By 14.0%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period.

Global X E-commerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBIZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. Global X E-commerce ETF has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

Global X E-commerce ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

