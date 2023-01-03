Short Interest in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Declines By 9.9%

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.12%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 23.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 35.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

