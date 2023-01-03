Short Interest in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Rises By 7.6%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,092. The company has a market capitalization of $831.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.52 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.32%. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 46.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,645,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after buying an additional 522,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,490,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,809,000 after purchasing an additional 315,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 297,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

