Short Interest in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Rises By 7.6%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,092. The company has a market capitalization of $831.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $38.14.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.52 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.32%. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
