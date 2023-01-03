Short Interest in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Drops By 19.6%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,806,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 13.6% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,498,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 78.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,811,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 796,649 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 4.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,164,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 46,929 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 685,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCVI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

