Short Interest in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Declines By 19.0%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 5,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 811,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.2 %

HGV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 809,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,684. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 38.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

