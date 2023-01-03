Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Grows By 10.3%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,947,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 7,202,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,245.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF remained flat at $24.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $28.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRNNF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

