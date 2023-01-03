Short Interest in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Rises By 13.3%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IBKR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.42. 19,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,778,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.