Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Decreases By 12.2%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 81,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of inTEST by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 825,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 54,418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in inTEST by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in inTEST by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 258,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on inTEST in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

inTEST Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,208. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $120.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.92.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. inTEST had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

