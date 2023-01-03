Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Drops By 13.1%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.
Keyence Price Performance
Keyence stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.91. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.72. Keyence has a 12-month low of $307.70 and a 12-month high of $657.49.
About Keyence
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keyence (KYCCF)
