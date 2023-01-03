Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Drops By 13.1%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Keyence Price Performance

Keyence stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.91. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.72. Keyence has a 12-month low of $307.70 and a 12-month high of $657.49.

Get Keyence alerts:

About Keyence

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.