Short Interest in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Grows By 15.1%

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,300 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 676,100 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KNSL traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.33. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $180.05 and a 52-week high of $334.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.64.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $845,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

