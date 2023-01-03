Short Interest in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Declines By 13.8%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 11.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 133,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 26.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $5,539,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 506,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Kirby has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

