Short Interest in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Drops By 13.4%

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

NYSE:LH traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.78. 664,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,767. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.68 and a 200 day moving average of $233.21. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $298.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 60.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $1,828,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

