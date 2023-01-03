Short Interest in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Increases By 13.2%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 1.2 %

LEGN traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $49.33. 3,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,369. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Legend Biotech

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

