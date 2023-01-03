Short Interest in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Increases By 13.2%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.
LEGN traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $49.33. 3,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,369. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
