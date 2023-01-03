Short Interest in Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Drops By 10.9%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS MNSEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 48,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,186. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.45.
About Magnis Energy Technologies
