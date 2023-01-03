Short Interest in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Decreases By 11.3%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,700 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 993,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. 194,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 12.6% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

