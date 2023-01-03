Short Interest in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Rises By 7.0%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 971,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,821. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $578.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOD. CJS Securities began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 573,397 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 563,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 349,830 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 436,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 272,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

See Also

