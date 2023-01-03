Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Drops By 24.6%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

JRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.81. 7,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.