Short Interest in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Declines By 12.3%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.4 %

DGX traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $155.77. The company had a trading volume of 841,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,687. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.71. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $164.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

