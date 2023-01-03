Short Interest in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Declines By 19.7%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 807,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Andersons by 822.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 448,195 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,588,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,102,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Andersons in the first quarter worth about $7,076,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. 552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,393. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Andersons will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

