Short Interest in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Drops By 19.7%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 807,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Andersons stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. 552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Andersons had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 641.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

