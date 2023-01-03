Short Interest in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Declines By 17.7%

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,800 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 603,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.21. 2,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $34.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $289,950 and sold 26,965 shares worth $1,238,951. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

