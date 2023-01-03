Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $119.93 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,649.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00450762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020982 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00887116 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00094276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00597477 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00251835 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,876,102,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.