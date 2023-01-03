Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $119.93 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,649.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000420 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00450762 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020982 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00887116 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002127 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00094276 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00597477 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005989 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00251835 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,876,102,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.