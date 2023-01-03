Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

SMEGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Siemens Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

SMEGF opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

