Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 60000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

