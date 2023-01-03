SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.44 million. SMART Global also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.75 EPS.

SMART Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,793. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $744.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.23. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. SMART Global’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after acquiring an additional 222,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SMART Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,397 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SMART Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SMART Global by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 525,616 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.