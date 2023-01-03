Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$207.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.38 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.17.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79.

Insider Activity

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,381.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,873 shares of company stock worth $735,687. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 162.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $654,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 244.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

