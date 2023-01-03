SMI Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
IJS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.35. 285,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,416. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average of $92.05.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
