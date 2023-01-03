SOMESING (SSX) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.95 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $36.95 million and approximately $354,336.59 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 58.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

