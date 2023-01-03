Songbird (SGB) Price Up 88.1% Over Last Week

Songbird (SGB) traded up 69.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Songbird token can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Songbird has a market cap of $195.08 million and $5.03 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded 88.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Songbird Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

