Sopheon (LON:SPE) Trading 3.4% Higher

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 625 ($7.53) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.29). 10,169 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 8,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585 ($7.05).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 573.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 573.64. The stock has a market cap of £64.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,083.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

