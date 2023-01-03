Southwestern Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 41,682 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 116% compared to the average daily volume of 19,281 put options.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 6.2 %

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 814,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,767,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.27. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.



