Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Trading Down 6.3%

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 1,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 236,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Sovos Brands Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 43,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $612,746.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,063,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,727,423.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 38,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $537,334.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,905,638.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 43,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $612,746.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,063,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,727,423.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,113 shares of company stock worth $1,449,848. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after buying an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after buying an additional 1,374,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,983,000 after buying an additional 594,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 871,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 54,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

