SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 151,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 694,397 shares.The stock last traded at $24.23 and had previously closed at $24.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

