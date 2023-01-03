Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Shares Up 2.9%

Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 79,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 21,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Spectra Products Stock Up 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Spectra Products Company Profile

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

