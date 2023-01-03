Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires 16,757 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $63.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

