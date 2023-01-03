Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 1,150 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after buying an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after buying an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after buying an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after buying an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

