Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 4,020 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after acquiring an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

